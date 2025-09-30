PM Modi visits Delhi's CR Park, attends Durga Puja festivities | WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Durga Puja pandals in Delhi’s CR Park on Ashtami, accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Karli Bari temple Durga Puja pandal in CR Park on Ashtam and later paid obeisance at another pandal. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta joined the Prime Minister during these visits.

Traffic restrictions and road closures

In anticipation of PM Modi’s presence, the Greater Kailash-II Welfare Association issued an advisory restricting vehicular movement on several internal roads within CR Park and Greater Kailash-II from 3 pm to midnight. Key roads including Gurudwara Road and Bipin Chandra Pal Marg, along with internal roads of both localities, were completely closed to traffic.

Affected and closed routes

Outer Ring Road (between Panchsheel and Greater Kailash), Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, JB Tito Marg, Inder Mohan Bhardwaj Marg, and CR Park Main Road Fully Closed Routes: Gurudwara Road, Bipin Chandra Pal Marg, and internal roads of CR Park and Greater Kailash-II

Diversions have been set up on Outer Ring Road beneath Panchsheel, IIT, and Nehru Place flyovers, affecting both light and heavy vehicles, including those with no-entry permissions. Commuters are advised to use alternate roads such as MG Road, Aurobindo Marg, Mathura Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Road, and Mehrauli-Badarpur Road during the restriction hours.