Five Delhi schools receive bomb threats; third such incident this week

New Delhi:

Five schools in Delhi on Thursday received bomb threats, triggering panic and prompting the evacuation of students and teachers. This is the third such incident reported in the national capital this week.

The schools that have received a bomb threat are Andhra School in Prasad Nagar, BGS International School, Rao Man Singh School, Convent School, Max Fort School and Indraprastha International School, Dwarka. Teams of Delhi Police and the Fire Department have been rushed to the spot, and a thorough search is underway.

Over 50 schools received bomb threat on Wednesday

More than 50 schools in the national capital received a bomb threat on Wednesday via email. However, they were later declared a 'hoax'. According to the Delhi Police, the threats were received from a group named 'Terrorizers 111'.

Some of the schools that received a threat were DAV Public School, Faith Academy, Doon Public School in Dwarka. In its email, the group claimed it had planted C4 bombs and timed charges at multiple schools, demanding transfer of money within 48 hours to an Ethereum address.

32 schools received bomb threats on August 18

Similarly, around 32 schools in the national capital received bomb threats, but they were again declared 'hoax'. Most of the schools, the official said, were from Delhi's Dwarka - Delhi Public School, BGS International Public School, Shri Venkateshwar School, Global School, Shiksha Bharti Global School, and more.

Later, the Delhi Police said it is trying to trace the IP address of the sender. "We are coordinating with service providers to trace the IP location and will examine whether the same source is behind earlier threats received by other institutions this year," news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.