MCD Bypoll Results: Current party-wise numbers, here's how BJP, AAP and Congress stand now

New Delhi:

The results for the high-stakes Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by-election across 12 wards were declared on Wednesday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) amassed seven seats while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) bagged three.

The Congress Party opened its account in the by-polls by winning one seat. Much to the surprise of many, All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) also won one seat.

The BJP has suffered a loss of two seats in this by-election, as its tally dropped from nine to seven. The AAP, however, managed to keep its tally intact at three.

Current party-wise strength of MCD

The current strength of parties in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is as follows:

Total Seats: 250

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 122

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP): 102

Indraprastha Vikas Party (IVP): 16

Congress: 9

All India Forward Bloc (AIFB): 1

About Delhi MCD by-election

Counting of votes for the MCD by-elections in 12 wards began at 8 am, marking a significant political test for the ruling BJP as well as the AAP and the Congress. The by-polls were conducted in Greater Kailash, Shalimar Bagh B, Ashok Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Chandni Mahal, Dichaon Kalan, Naraina, Sangam Vihar A, Dakshin Puri, Mundka, Vinod Nagar and Dwarka B.

Of the 12 seats that went to polls, the BJP had previously held nine, while the AAP controlled the remaining three. A total of 51 candidates, 26 of them women, contested in this high-stakes electoral round.

For the AAP and the Congress, the by-polls were an opportunity to regain lost political ground in the national capital. For the BJP, they represented its first major electoral challenge since its sweeping win in the February Assembly elections.