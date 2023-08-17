Manipur violence: 4 BJP MLAs marshalled out of Delhi Assembly for protesting against discussion

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Assembly

Four BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly during its proceedings on Thursday for protesting against a discussion ever the Manipur issue. The two-day session of the Delhi Assembly was extended till Friday after the members voted in favour of the same.

AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak began a short-duration discussion over the violence in the northeastern state following which BJP MLAs got up in protest, saying issues related to Delhi should be debated in the House. The BJP MLAs continued their protest following which four of them — Abhay Verma, Jitender Mahajan, Ajay Mahawar and OP Sharma — were marshalled out of the House.

The Delhi Assembly on Wednesday had paid tributes to those killed in the ethnic violence in Manipur and communal clashes in Haryana's Nuh, and prayed for restoration of peace in the strife-torn northeastern state.

Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla questioned the BJP MLAs over their protest saying, "Do they feel that Manipur is not an issue to be discussed in the Assembly? The UP Assembly also discussed the Manipur issue."

As the ruckus prevailed, Pathak said it was unfortunate the BJP did not want a discussion over the issue. Led by Pathak, AAP legislators also raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.