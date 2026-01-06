18-year-old stabbed to death, another injured in northeast Delhi; probe on CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being scanned to trace the movements of the suspects before and after the crime.

New Delhi:

An 18-year-old man was stabbed to death and another seriously injured in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, police said on Tuesday. According to the police, the stabbing incident was reported in the Kuda Khatta, Pili Mitti area of the city. The deceased has been identified as Arman (18), a resident of Welcome, while the injured person, Altaf Ali (18), is undergoing treatment at the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, and his condition is reported to be critical.

A PCR call regarding the incident was received at around 10:02 pm. A team was immediately rushed to the spot where the two youths were found lying injured with stab wounds, police said.

Both of them were rushed to the hospital, where Arman was declared brought dead.

Men were stabbed following a dispute

A senior police officer said preliminary findings indicate that the stabbing occurred following a dispute, though the exact sequence of events leading up to the incident is still unclear.

The officer added that statements of witnesses present in the area are being recorded to determine the circumstances in which the crime took place.

A case under relevant sections has been registered at the Welcome police station under relevant sections of the BNS, police said. The crime team and forensic experts were called to the scene, where they conducted a detailed inspection and collected crucial evidence, including blood samples and other material clues, they added.

According to police, multiple teams have been formed to identify and apprehend the accused involved in the incident.

CCTV footage is being scanned

Officials said CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined to track the movements of the suspects before and after the crime.

Police are also trying to determine whether the accused and the victims were known to each other and if there was any prior enmity between them.

The incident has created panic in the area. Multiple police teams have been formed to identify and apprehend the accused, and investigators said the case is being probed from all angles, with arrests expected soon.

