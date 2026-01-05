32-year-old man found hanging at in-laws' home in Delhi amid matrimonial dispute; police probe on The man, identified as Ajab Singh, a resident of Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh, died inside a room on the first floor of the house.

New Delhi:

A 32-year-old man was found dead after allegedly hanging himself inside a room at his in-laws' house in southeast Delhi, police said on Monday. The man, identified as Ajab Singh, is a resident of Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh.

Police said they received a PCR call around 9 am on Sunday reporting a domestic dispute in the Gautampuri area of Badarpur. A team was immediately dispatched to the spot, where Singh was found dead in a first-floor room of the house.

According to a senior police officer, Singh had come to Delhi to convince his wife to return home amid an ongoing matrimonial dispute. "However, after his request was declined by her family members, he locked himself inside a room. When police reached the house, the door of the room was found locked from the inside. It was broken open, following which Singh was found hanging from a ceiling fan," the officer said.

Preliminary inquiries suggest that Singh was under severe stress due to marital discord. Family members present at the spot, including his father, told police that they do not suspect any foul play. Their statements have been recorded as part of the investigation.

Police said no suicide note was recovered from the scene. "The exact circumstances that led to the extreme step will be ascertained after completion of the inquest proceedings and post-mortem examination," he added.

The body has been sent to the AIIMS mortuary for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway.

