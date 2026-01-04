Delhi: 50-year-old man jumps to death from Le Meridien Hotel's 12th floor | Video Delhi: Parvinder Singh, a resident of South Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, was in his late 40s or early 50s- though early reports mistakenly tied him to Rajendra Nagar. Details about his job, family, or daily life remain scarce, as neighbours and contacts have stayed silent so far.

New Delhi:

A shocking incident unfolded at the Le Meridien Hotel in Delhi's Rajendra Nagar area, where a 50-year-old man took his own life by leaping from the 12th floor. Identified as Parvinder Singh, a resident of Lajpat Nagar, the man entered the hotel unannounced on Sunday afternoon (January 4), rode the elevator to the top, and jumped. This heartbreaking event has left authorities scrambling for answers, with police launching a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to his death.

Sequence of events

Around 12:30 pm on January 4, 2026, Delhi Police received a frantic call reporting a suicide at Le Meridien Hotel. The caller alerted them that a man had jumped from the 12th floor, landing fatally on the ground below. Parvinder Singh, approximately 50 years old, had not been staying at the hotel at the time of the incident.

Eyewitness accounts and initial police findings reveal that Singh entered the premises casually during the afternoon. He proceeded directly to the elevator, ascended to the 12th floor without drawing attention, and then hurled himself off the balcony. Emergency services rushed to the scene, but he was pronounced dead on arrival due to severe injuries from the fall.

Interestingly, Singh had a prior connection to the hotel- he had stayed there during the Christmas period just weeks earlier. This detail has raised questions about whether unresolved personal issues or a momentary impulse drove him back to the site.

Victim's background and mystery motive

Parvinder Singh hailed from Lajpat Nagar in South Delhi, though some reports initially linked him to Rajendra Nagar. Described as being in his late 40s or early 50s, little is known publicly about his personal or professional life at this stage. Neighbours and acquaintances have yet to come forward with significant details, leaving his story shrouded in mystery.

Police sources indicate no suicide note was found, and the exact trigger remains unclear. Was it financial distress, relationship troubles, or mental health struggles exacerbated by the holiday season? Investigators are tight-lipped, focusing instead on piecing together his final hours.

Police response and investigation underway

Delhi Police swiftly cordoned off the area and began a multi-pronged probe. Teams are scrutinising the hotel's extensive CCTV footage to trace Singh's movements from entry to exit. Staff members, including those at the front desk and elevator operators, are being interrogated to uncover any interactions or red flags.

Forensic experts examined the scene, collecting evidence from the impact site and the 12th-floor ledge. An autopsy is underway to rule out any foul play, though preliminary assessments point firmly to suicide. "We are leaving no stone unturned," a senior officer stated, emphasising the need to understand why a man familiar with the hotel chose it as the site for his final act.

The hotel management has cooperated fully, temporarily halting operations on the affected floors. This incident marks a somber note for the luxury property, known for hosting high-profile events.