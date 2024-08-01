Independence Day 2024: Delhi imposes ban on paragliders, aerial platforms till Aug 16 amid terror threat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: PM Modi after addressing the nation on the occasion of the Independence Day from the ramparts of Red Fort.

Delhi Police has imposed a ban on various aerial activities, including paragliders, paramotors, hang-gliders, UAVs, microlight aircraft, hot air balloons, para-jumping, and drones, due to potential terrorist threats around Independence Day on August 15. The restriction will be in effect for 15 days, from August 2 to August 16, following a directive from Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora.

The ban on these activities will last for 15 days, from August 2 to August 16, to ensure the security of the national capital during Independence Day celebrations. This decision came after Commissioner Arora reviewed the preparedness in a meeting with police officials.

Alert mode

Delhi Police has received inputs about potential target killings on Independence Day, prompting an increased state of alert. The Commissioner emphasised the need for vigilance, citing the example of a recent attack on former US President Donald Trump.

Previous incidents

Last year, on the eve of Independence Day, Delhi Police received multiple calls about bombs placed at various locations in the city, causing widespread panic. Intelligence agencies had warned of a possible terrorist attack during the 77th Independence Day celebrations, leading to heightened security measures at key sites, including the Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the 78th Independence Day ceremonies this year.

