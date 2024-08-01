Delhi Police reshuffle: Special Commissioner-level transfers announced | Check list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Delhi Police personnel guard during duty hours.

In a major administrative reshuffle, Delhi Police has announced the transfer of several officers at the Special Commissioner level. The changes are aimed at improving operational efficiency and addressing strategic needs within the force.

Notable appointments and transfers

Special Commissioner (Economic Offences Wing): Nuzhat Hasan has been appointed as Special Commissioner (HRD), succeeding her previous role.

MD, Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited: Neeraj Thakur takes on the role of Managing Director.

Special Commissioner (Crime Branch): Devesh Srivastava has been assigned this crucial position.

Special Commissioner (Security): Jaspal Singh will now head the security division.