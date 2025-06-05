IIT-Delhi PhD student found dead in hostel room, here's what police said A 25-year-old PhD student at IIT-Delhi was found dead in his hostel room on Wednesday. The student, from Chandigarh, had not been seen for two days. The door was locked from inside, and there were no injury marks, though vomit was found near the bed.

New Delhi:

A 25-year-old PhD student from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi was found dead inside his hostel room on Wednesday, police said. The deceased, a second-year doctoral student hailing from Chandigarh, had not been seen for two days before his body was discovered. According to police officials, there were no visible injury marks on the body, but vomit was found near the bed, indicating a possible medical emergency. The body has been sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death.

The incident came to light after a PCR call was made to Kishangarh police station, reporting that the student was unresponsive to repeated knocks on his door, which was locked from the inside. A police team, along with fire department officials, broke open the door and found the student lying unconscious on the bed. He was declared dead on the spot by campus doctors.

No signs of forced entry, struggle

Investigators said there were no signs of forced entry, disturbance, or self-harm in the room. A preliminary inquiry suggests that the student was last seen having dinner two days ago. Fellow students grew concerned over his absence and informed the campus security, who then contacted the police.

Forensic team deployed, electronic devices seized

A forensic team visited the spot and collected samples for examination. Police have seized the student's electronic devices for analysis to assist in the investigation.

IIT-Delhi expresses grief

IIT-Delhi issued a statement expressing deep sorrow over the student’s untimely death. “IIT Delhi deeply mourns the sad and untimely demise of a second-year PhD student. His body was found in the hostel room today. In this hour of grief, the institute is with the bereaved family and providing all support to them. Delhi Police are investigating the tragic incident,” the statement said.

(Based on PTI inputs)