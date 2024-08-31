IAS officer Dharmendra appointed as Delhi's new Chief Secretary. Know who is he

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA IAS officer Dharmendra appointed as Delhi's new Chief Secretary.

The Central Government has appointed Dharmendra, a 1989-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, as the new Chief Secretary of Delhi. He takes over from Naresh Kumar, a 1987-batch IAS officer, whose tenure was extended until August 31.

Dharmendra has a notable administrative career, with extensive experience in various capacities. His appointment as Chief Secretary comes at a crucial time, and he is expected to bring his expertise to address the administrative challenges in the capital.