IAS officer Dharmendra appointed as Delhi's new Chief Secretary. Know who is he

The change in leadership follows the conclusion of Naresh Kumar’s extended term as Chief Secretary. The smooth transition is part of the ongoing efforts to ensure effective governance in Delhi.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: August 31, 2024 12:41 IST
IAS officer Dharmendra Delhi new Chief Secretary
Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA IAS officer Dharmendra appointed as Delhi's new Chief Secretary.

The Central Government has appointed Dharmendra, a 1989-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, as the new Chief Secretary of Delhi. He takes over from Naresh Kumar, a 1987-batch IAS officer, whose tenure was extended until August 31.

Dharmendra has a notable administrative career, with extensive experience in various capacities. His appointment as Chief Secretary comes at a crucial time, and he is expected to bring his expertise to address the administrative challenges in the capital.

 

