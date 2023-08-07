MCD withdraws action plan to remove stray dogs from prominent Delhi locations ahead of G20 Summit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Stray dogs

G-20 Summit: In view of the upcoming G-20 Summit, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had rolled out an action plan regarding the picking of stray dogs from the vicinity of prominent locations in Delhi. However, it withdrew the massive sterilisation programme for dogs with immediate effect, an official statement said on Saturday.

Earlier on Wednesday last week, MCD issued a circular and said that a massive sterilisation programme for dogs will start from Thursday (last week) and will continue till August 30.

According to the circular, the plan was to keep the stray dogs at the Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre temporarily due to the G-20 Summit. Further, the circular read that these dogs will be released back to the same locations they were picked up from.

All the stray dogs picked up shall be kept at ABC centres for their further care and feeding till the programme is over, it said.

However, Ambika Shukla, a PFA Trustee termed the action as "arbitrary" and said that catching and confinement of stray dogs is both cruel and unnecessary.



"Clearly, no planning or thought has gone into this initiative. No notice, no consultation, no procurement of nets, no staff training, no nothing. All ABC units are opposing this move as it is illegal, impractical and unwarranted," she said in a statement.

It said apart from being unnecessary, it is also illegal to pick up sterilised dogs, which is impractical.

"ABC centres are quick-release facilities and they do not have the space, staff, or infrastructure to house dogs for a month safely.

The dogs are severely at risk from catching infections in such close and prolonged confinement," the statement said.