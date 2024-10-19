Fire engulfs house in Delhi's Pitampura, quick response averts major damage | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Firefighters extinguished the fire.

A significant fire incident was reported in the Pritam Pura area of Delhi on Friday afternoon, prompting an immediate response from the city's fire department.

At approximately 3:35 PM, fire services received an urgent call regarding a house fire at GD-85, 3rd floor, near Aadharsheela Public School. The call triggered a rapid deployment of five fire tenders to the scene, showcasing the fire department's commitment to ensuring public safety.

Firefighters arrived promptly to find that the blaze was concentrated in domestic articles on the 4th floor of the building. Thanks to their swift action, the situation was brought under control, preventing any significant damage to the property and averting potential injuries to residents.

By 5:10 PM, ADO Rajeev Sinha confirmed the fire was contained and noted that the rapid response of the fire crews played a crucial role in managing the incident effectively.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire, and residents are being urged to take precautions to prevent such incidents in the future. No injuries were reported during the incident, highlighting the effectiveness of the emergency response protocols in place.

Residents and local authorities are relieved that, despite the initial alarm, the situation was handled efficiently, allowing the community to return to normalcy quickly.