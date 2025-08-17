Eight Delhi Police personnel suspended for lapses in Janmashtami security at ISKCON temple The action was taken after the Delhi Police Commissioner conducted a surprise inspection at the ISKCON Temple to assess security arrangements and crowd control measures for the Janmashtami festival.

New Delhi:

Eight police personnel, including officers of the rank of inspector and sub-inspector, were suspended in Delhi's Outer North district on charges of negligence in the security arrangements for the Janmashtami festival.

Delhi Police Commissioner SBK Singh, on Saturday, was on a visit to inspect the security arrangements near the Outer North district's ISKCON Temple, where he found some policemen absent from their duties and chaos in the security. Following this, Singh ordered the suspension of eight police personnel.

Delhi Police chief visited temple to personally review security measures

Singh had visited the temple to personally review security measures that had been put in place in view of Janmashtami celebrations, which attract thousands of devotees every year. Security around temples and religious places was intensified across the city as large gatherings were expected, a senior police officer said.

"During his inspection, the commissioner noticed that at one of the crucial points in the temple premises, no security personnel were deployed. This raised serious concerns regarding the overall preparedness and vigilance of the staff on duty," the officer said.

The police chief promptly ordered stern action, suspending eight personnel for dereliction of duty. He also issued a strict warning to the station house officer of Shahbad Dairy police station, under whose jurisdiction part of the deployment was placed.

Inspectors and sub-inspectors among 8 suspended

Officials said the suspended personnel include inspectors and sub-inspectors who were tasked with overseeing temple security arrangements. Their absence from designated posts was considered a serious lapse, particularly in light of heightened security advisories for Janmashtami.

Senior officials added that the commissioner has directed all district police commissioners to personally supervise arrangements at sensitive religious sites and ensure that deployed personnel remain alert and visible.

Commissioner Singh reiterated that negligence in security, especially during major festivals, will not be tolerated. Delhi Police has been on high alert across the capital since last week, with security tightened at temples, marketplaces, transport hubs, and other crowded areas to prevent any untoward incidents during the festive season.

Meanwhile, additional personnel have been deployed at the ISKCON temple to manage the large influx of devotees, with senior officers closely monitoring the situation on the ground, officials confirmed.

(With agencies input)

