Janmashtami 2025: India immersed in Krishna devotion as devotees celebrate festival with fervour | Video Janmashtami was celebrated across India with vibrant festivities, cultural traditions, and spiritual reverence, uniting millions in devotion to Lord Krishna.

New Delhi:

Janmashtami, the festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, was observed with great fervour and enthusiasm across India, with devotees thronging temples and taking part in elaborate cultural festivities. The occasion, which falls on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada, not only marks the divine birth of Lord Krishna but also celebrates the teachings and ideals he propagated. From Mathura to Mumbai and Udupi to Dwarka, the festival united millions of devotees in spiritual worship and joyous celebration.

Mathura and Vrindavan: The heart of Janmashtami

The twin cities of Mathura and Vrindavan, the birthplace and childhood home of Lord Krishna, were at the centre of the celebrations. Temples like Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi, Banke Bihari Temple, and Prem Mandir were beautifully adorned with flowers, lights, and religious symbols. Thousands of devotees flooded the streets, engaging in prayers, offering bhajans, and participating in Shobha Yatra processions, where ornately decorated chariots paraded through the city.

In a symbolic gesture of patriotism, a board was displayed at the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple to honour the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces for the success of "Operation Sindoor," a cross-border strike showcasing the military’s strategic capabilities. The tribute highlighted the intersection of faith and patriotism, celebrating both divine and national pride.

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, marked his presence at the celebrations, stating his government’s commitment to restoring the glory of Mathura, Vrindavan, and nearby pilgrimage towns like Barsana and Govardhan. He emphasised that these sacred places would be developed into global pilgrimage destinations.

Mumbai: Dahi Handi and joyous revelry

Mumbai came alive with vibrant celebrations on the occasion of Janmashtami, a festival that honors the birth of Lord Krishna. The highlight of the city's festivities was the traditional "Dahi Handi" event, which saw groups of young men, known as "Govindas," forming towering human pyramids to break a pot filled with curd suspended high above the ground. This fun-filled tradition, which reenacts Krishna's childhood antics, drew large crowds in popular areas like Girgaon and Thane. The excitement reached new heights this year, as the Dahi Handi event broke world records for the height of the human pyramid, showcasing both physical skill and devotion.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis added a special touch to the celebrations by joining the Govindas in the Dahi Handi festivities, highlighting the significance of the occasion. His participation underscored the deep cultural and spiritual connection between the people of Mumbai and the age-old traditions associated with Janmashtami.

South India: Devotion and tradition

In Udupi, Karnataka, the Udupi Sri Krishna Matha became the epicentre of Janmashtami celebrations, attracting thousands of devotees. The highlight of the festivities was the Paryaya ceremony, alongside devotional singing and cultural performances. A unique feature of the Udupi celebrations was the Muddu Krishna competition, where children dressed up as young Krishna, adding a playful element to the event.

In Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the observance of Janmashtami included fasting, prayer, and reciting verses from the Bhagavad Gita. In Tamil Nadu, traditional kolam (rice flour designs) were created, and homes were decorated as part of the spiritual preparations. In both states, people gathered for community feasts and collective prayers, reinforcing the deep religious and cultural significance of the occasion.

Manipur: A cultural and spiritual blend

In Manipur, Janmashtami was celebrated with profound devotion, reflecting the state’s rich Vaishnavite traditions. Temples like the Govindajee Temple hosted special prayers, devotional songs, and readings from the Bhagavad Gita. The festival’s highlight was the traditional Ras Lila, a classical Manipuri dance drama that beautifully depicted the divine love of Lord Krishna and Radha. This captivating performance, rooted in Manipuri classical dance, enthralled devotees, blending cultural expression with spiritual reverence.

Devotees in Manipur also fasted, prayed, and participated in the midnight celebrations marking Krishna's birth. The vibrant performances, along with the deep spiritual undertones of the occasion, made Manipur’s Janmashtami celebrations truly unique, reflecting a blend of faith, tradition, and artistry.

Dwarka and other regions: Sacred rituals and cultural expressions

In Dwarka, Gujarat, Janmashtami was marked by grand celebrations around the Dwarkadhish Temple. The temple was adorned in royal attire, and the midnight Mangla Aarti heralded the arrival of Lord Krishna. Traditional dances such as Garba and Dandiya Raas added to the festive mood, and grand processions wound through the streets. The city’s spiritual aura was enhanced with ceremonial rituals like the bathing of the Krishna idol and the distribution of prasad.

Janmashtami was also celebrated with zeal in other parts of India. In West Bengal, Kolkata’s grand processions featured decorated floats that depicted scenes from Krishna’s life. Temples such as Kalighat were richly adorned, with bhajans and kirtans echoing through the city. Similarly, in Odisha, the Jagannath Temple in Puri hosted grand ceremonies, including the ceremonial bathing of the deity and vibrant processions.

A festival of unity

Across India, from the northern states of Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra to the southern regions of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, and the eastern state of Manipur, Janmashtami was a true reflection of India’s spiritual and cultural diversity. Whether through the energetic human pyramids in Mumbai, the Raas Lila performances in Mathura, or the devotional fasting in Udupi and Manipur, the festival brought together people from different regions, languages, and traditions in a collective celebration of faith, culture, and unity.

The festival also resonated deeply with the teachings of Lord Krishna, as highlighted by President Droupadi Murmu in her message, urging the nation to adopt the values of Dharma and truth embodied by Lord Krishna. The spirit of Janmashtami remains a symbol of both spiritual awakening and national pride, reflecting the rich cultural fabric of India.