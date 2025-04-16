Delhi's Dwarka court receives bomb threat mail, security agencies launch thorough search operation After receiving a PCR call on Wednesday, the authorities evacuated the premises and launched a search operation. Dog and bomb detection squads were also rushed to the spot for a thorough checking.

New Delhi:

The Dwarka court in New Delhi received a bomb threat on Wednesday morning, prompting officials to evacuate the premises and launch a search operation. According to a police official, a PCR call was received around 10.45 am, stating that the Dwarka court had received a bomb threat email. The alarming message was received around 9 pm on Tuesday, but it was brought to the attention of the police only the next morning. Soon after the call, security was tightened and the premises were cleared as a precautionary measure.

"Dog and bomb detection squads have been rushed to the spot and we are conducting a thorough checking. As of now, nothing suspicious has been found," said the official. An investigation has been launched into the matter, police added.

Hoax bomb threats at Red Fort, Jama Masjid

Earlier on April 10, a hoax bomb threat targeting Red Fort and Jama Masjid prompted the security agencies to rush to the spots and conduct thorough checks on Thursday morning, an official of Delhi Fire Services said. The official said that a call was received at 9.03 am regarding a bomb in the premises of the monuments and teams were rushed immediately to the spot.

"We rushed one fire tender at the site and conducted thorough searches. However, nothing suspicious was found at the sites," he added. Meanwhile, Delhi Police stated that the bomb disposal teams and the CISF thoroughly checked the entire premises on receiving the call but nothing suspicious was found.

(With PTI inputs)

