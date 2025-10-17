DUSU joint secretary slaps professor at Ambedkar College; teachers' association demand action | VIDEO Though DUSU joint secretary apologised for the incident, she claimed that the professor misbehaved with her. In a statement, Deepika Jha said Sujit Kumar had 'threatened' her and also used 'abusive language', which forced her to ask the police to intervene.

New Delhi:

A row has erupted at the Delhi University (DU) after a faculty member at the Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College was allegedly slapped by Deepika Jha, DU Students' Union (DUSU) Joint Secretary and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leader, inside the principal's office. The incident took place on Wednesday when an argument broke out between Jha and the faculty member, Professor Sujit Kumar of the Commerce Department.

Jha apologises, issues clarification

Though Jha apologised for the incident, she claimed that Kumar misbehaved with her. In a statement, Jha said Kumar had 'threatened' her and also used 'abusive language', which forced her to ask the police to intervene. However, no one took any action, Jha claimed, alleging that Kumar had recently come to the college under the 'influence of alcohol'.

"In that moment of distress and anger, I reacted impulsively, for which I sincerely express regret. I apologise to the entire teaching community for this incident. I had no intention whatsoever to disrespect teachers," she said. "However, as a student representative, the repeated misbehavior, abusive remarks, and possibly intoxicated conduct of Professor Sujit in the Principal's office made me feel unsafe."

Jha further said that she never wanted to hurt the sentiments of the teaching community and she is only concerned about the safety of female students at the college, urging the administration to take action against Kumar.

Teachers' association demands action against Jha

With Kumar refuting Jha's allegations, the Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) has demanded action against the DUSU Joint Secretary. In a statement, it has called the incident 'condemnable', demanding strict action over it. The Democratic Teachers Front (DTF) also made a similar demand, urging action against Jha.

"This incident reflects a growing culture of mob intimidation on campus. Unless the safety of teachers is ensured, they cannot discharge their duties freely," the DTF statement read.

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has also demanded action against Jha and the arrest of accused DUSU leaders. "ABVP leaders' violent behaviour, even in the presence of police, is not just an assault on a professor but on the dignity of the academic community," said NSUI national president Varun Chaudhary.

Also Read - DUSU Election Result 2025: ABVP's Deepika Jha wins Joint Secretary post