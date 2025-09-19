DUSU Election Result 2025: ABVP's Deepika Jha wins Joint Secretary post ABVP's Deepika Jha became the next Joint Secretary of DUSU

New Delhi:

ABVP's Deepika Jha has won the the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) Joint Secretary post. Jha defeated NSUI's Lavkush Bhadana. Deepika obtained 21,825 votes while Luvkesh got 17380 votes. Meanwhile, ABVP's Aryan Mann bagged the President post, Kunal got the secretary post.

Who was the first DUSU President?

The first elected president of DUSU was Gajraj Bahadur Nagar. He was elected for the President post in 1954 and remained in office till 1955. He obtained LLB degree from DU.

Following his stint in student politics, Gajraj entered into mainstream politics, he won assembly election from Mewla Maharajpur constituency of Faridabad in 1977. He later became the Minister of Food and Supplies in the Haryana Cabinet.

First Woman President of DUSU

Anju Sachdeva elected as the first DUSU president in 1989 contesting as an independent candidate. Followed by Anju Sachdeva, several women candidates were elected as DUSU president- Monika Kakkar, Shalu Malik, Alka Lamba, Nupur Shrama. Monika Kakkar became the DUSU president in 1993, Shalu Malik in 1994, Alka Lamba in 1995. The last woman president of DUSU was Nupur Sharma in 2008.

In last year's DUSU elections, the Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) had made a comeback after seven years as it clinched the president and joint secretary positions. The RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had to remain content with the vice-president and secretary posts. NSUI's Rounak Khatri had emerged victorious in the presidential race, defeating ABVP's Rishabh Chaudhary by more than 1,300 votes. This was the first time that NSUI won the president's post since 2017 when Rocky Tuseed was elected to the chair.

