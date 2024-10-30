Diwali 2024: Delhi Metro revises train timings for October 31 | Check details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Diwali 2024: On account of Diwali, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has revised the timing for its services on October 31. According to DMRC, the last Delhi Metro train service on October 31 will start at 10 pm from terminal stations of all lines, including the Airport Express line.

Notably, the Delhi Metro services are usually operational till 11 pm on regular days.

Last train to run at 10 pm

“On account of the Diwali festival, the last Metro train service on 31st October, 2024 (Thursday) will start at 10:00 PM from terminal stations of all Lines including Airport Express Line,” the DMRC wrote on X.

“Metro train services will run as usual for the rest of the day on Diwali from routine commencement timings on all the Lines,” it added.

DMRC adds 60 extra trips

Earlier, the DMRC announced that the Delhi Metro will introduce an additional 60 trips on Tuesday and Wednesday in view of increased commuter traffic during the festive season.

DMRC also urged residents to opt for public transportation to help reduce road traffic and mitigate pollution levels, which typically rise during this period. The additional trips will be spread across various Metro lines to manage the expected influx of passengers and ensure smoother travel experiences.

Heavy traffic on Delhi-NCR roads

On Tuesday, massive traffic snarls were witnessed in parts of Delhi and neighbouring Noida ahead of the Diwali festival. The traffic in the national capital came to a standstill as throngs of shoppers flooded the markets to celebrate Dhanteras, creating significant delays and inconvenience to commuters.

Commuters took to X saying the traffic was heavy at several places including Badarpur flyover, CV Raman Marg, Punjabi Bagh, Badarpur Mehrauli Road, Taimur Nagar-Maharani Bagh Road, Ashram and Yamuna Vihar. Several videos showed traffic snarls in Laxmi Nagar, Karol Bagh, Sarai Kale Khan, Delhi-Noida-Delhi (DND) flyway and several other parts of Delhi-NCR.

