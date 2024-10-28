Diwali rush: DMRC to add 60 extra trips on THESE dates to ease congestion, check here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE An image of the Delhi metro train.

In view of increased commuter traffic during the festive season, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced the addition of 60 extra trips on Tuesday (October 29) and Wednesday (October 30). This initiative aims to alleviate crowding and improve convenience for Delhi’s Metro users during peak festive travel days, officials said.

They also urged residents to opt for public transportation to help reduce road traffic and mitigate pollution levels, which typically rise during this period. The additional trips will be spread across various Metro lines to manage the expected influx of passengers and ensure smoother travel experiences.

What did DMRC say?

The DMRC, in a post on X, said, "Delhi Metro is adding 60 extra trips on Tuesday and Wednesday to ensure smoother and more convenient travel for all commuters." According to officials, there are around 4,000 daily trips of metro.

"Whether you're heading to festive markets, visiting friends and family, or simply exploring the city, avoid traffic and pollution by choosing the metro. Let's make this festive season hassle-free and sustainable with every ride," it added.

DMRC wins award

It should be noted here that Delhi Metro Rail Corporation MRC has won the first prize in the best exhibitor category at the Urban Mobility India Expo at Gandhinagar in Gujarat. According to the statement, the DMRC has made a significant impact at the Urban Mobility India Expo in Gandhinagar, Gujarat this year captivating visitors with its cutting-edge advancements in urban transportation. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) hosts the expo every year.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Delhi Metro to make 40 extra trips daily, frequency of buses to increase as air quality dips to 'very poor'