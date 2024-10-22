Delhi Metro to make 40 extra trips daily, frequency of buses to increase as air quality dips to 'very poor'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Delhi pollution: As the pollution levels dips to the 'very poor' category in parts of the national capital, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday announced several anti-pollution measures including additional metro trips, deployment of over 6,000 MCD workers for road dust control, and 1800 more traffic personnel at congestion points.

He made the announcements at a press conference here after Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-II came into force in the nation in view of the surge in pollution levels in the city.

The Delhi Minister said that he would urge his counterparts in the neighbouring states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to not send diesel buses to Delhi. Rai further said that 1,800 additional traffic personnel will be deployed at 97 congestion points across the city, and inspections at construction and demolition sites will be intensified under GRAP II (Graded Response Action Plan).

Delhi Metro to make 40 extra trips daily

He also announced that starting Wednesday, the Delhi Metro will operate 40 additional train trips daily, and the frequency of DTC buses will be increased to encourage the use of public transport as part of efforts to combat pollution.

"With the change in weather in Delhi, we are also witnessing an increase in pollution levels. This trend is not limited to Delhi; it is being observed across North India as well," he said.

"The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has established four levels to control pollution. Currently, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is above 300, which has led to the implementation of GRAP Stage II," he said.

The minister said that a meeting was held where measures were formulated to implement the necessary restrictions. "Water spraying will be increased. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will deploy 6,200 workers for this purpose. We have directed an increase in water sprinkling at pollution hotspots. The MCD has been instructed to commence this from October 25,' he said.

Somg blankets Delhi as air quality drops to 'very poor'

A thick layer of smog enveloped Delhi on Tuesday morning as the city's air quality deteriorated to the 'very poor' category with 27 monitoring stations falling in the red zone, the Central Pollution Control Board said. The city's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 317 at 9 am on Tuesday, it said.

Several areas including Mundka, Bawana, Wazirpur, Jahangirpuri, Anand Vihar, Alipur, Ashok Vihar, Aya Nagar, Burari, Dwarka, Mandir Marg, dropped to the 'very poor' category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

GRAP-II enforced in Delhi-NCR

Restrictions under the second stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) came into force in the national capital as several areas in the national capital region recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of over 300 in the 'very poor' category.

As per the order, there is a ban on the use of coal and firewood, including tandoors in hotels, restaurants, and open eateries, as well as diesel generator sets, except for emergency and essential services.

(With PTI inputs)

