Delhi Pollution: GRAP-II enforced in Delhi-NCR after AQI crosses 300 | Here's what is allowed, what's banned

Delhi pollution: Restrictions under the second stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) came into force in the national capital on Monday (October 21) as several areas in the national capital region recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of over 300 in 'very poor' category. The Stage-II of the GRAP across the entire National Capital Region (NCR) will be invoked from 8 am of October 22.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Delhi AQI likely to remain in 'very poor category'

In an order issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the statutory body has directed the implementation of the revised schedule of the GRAP. The order stated that the sub-committee formed to invoke actions under GRAP, during its meeting held on October 21, 2024, comprehensively reviewed the air quality scenario in the region, as well as the forecasts for meteorological conditions and air quality in Delhi provided by the IMD and IITM.

It further mentioned that the forecasts from IMD/IITM also indicate that Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) is likely to remain in the "Very Poor" category (AQI 301-400) in the coming days due to unfavourable meteorological and climatic conditions, including calm winds. "Therefore, in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality, the sub-committee decided that all actions under Stage-II of GRAP—'Very Poor' Air Quality (AQI 301-400)—be implemented in earnest by all concerned agencies in the NCR, in addition to the Stage-I actions already in force, starting at 8:00 am on October 22, 2024, in the National Capital Region," the order stated.

Here's what banned

Carry out mechanical/ vacuum swecping and watcr sprinkling of the identified roads on a daily basis.

Ensure water sprinkling along with the use of dust suppressants (at least every alternate day, during non-peak hours) on roads to arrest road dust, especially at hotspots, heavy traffic corridors, vulnerable areas, and proper disposal of dust collected in designated sites/landfills.

Intcnsify inspections for strict cnforccmcnt of dusl. control measures at C&D sites.

Ensure focused and targeted action for abatement of air pollution in all identified hotspots in NCR. Intensify remedial measures for the predominant sector(s) contributing to adverse air quality in each of such hotspots.

Ensure uninterrupted power supply to discourage usc of alternate power Gencrating sets/equipmcnt (DG sets ctc.).

Strictly implement the schedule for regulated operations of DG sets across all sectors in the NCR including Industrial, Commercial, Residential, and offices, etc. in accordance with Direction No. 76 dated 29.09.2023.

Synchronize traffic movements and deploy adequate personnel at intersections/traffic congestion points for a smooth flow of traffic.

Alert in newspapers / TV/radio to advise people about air pollution levels and Do’s and Don’ts for minimizing polluting activities.

Enhance Parking fees to discourage private transport.

Augment CNG/ electric bus and metro services by inducting additional fleets and increasing the frequency of service.

Resident Welfare Associations to necessarily provide electric heaters to security staff to avoid open Bio-Mass and MSW burning during winters.

GRAP Stage-II guidelines for citizens

People to use public transport and minimize the use of personal vehicles.

Use technology, and take less congested routes even if slightly longer.

Regularly replace air filters at recommended intervals in your automobiles.

Avoid dust-generating construction activities during the months of October to January.

Avoid open burning of solid waste and biomass.

