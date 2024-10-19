Delhi pollution: Govt inspects 2,764 construction sites, fines over Rs 17 lakh under anti-dust campaign

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

In the fight to control air pollution in the national capital, 523 teams of the Delhi government inspected 2,764 construction sites in the last 15 days under the anti-dust campaign. Under the campaign, a fine of Rs 17.40 lakh has been imposed so far.

The anti-dust campaign was launched by the Delhi government on October 7. The campaign is being monitored continuously from the Green War Room. The teams are inspecting the construction sites to ensure that 14 rules related to the dust problem on sites are strictly imposed.

Providing information, the Office of Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, "An anti-dust campaign is being run by the Delhi government against dust pollution since October 7. Under this, so far 523 teams have inspected 2764 construction sites and a fine of Rs 17.40 lakh has been imposed. The anti-dust campaign is being continuously monitored from the Green War Room. It is necessary to implement 14 rules related to anti-dust on construction sites, strict action is being taken against those who violate the rules."

AQI crosses 270

As the winter approaches, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) is rising and has crossed poor level so far. The pollution in Delhi has been a contentious issue which draws political slugfest during the winters. The condition is likely to worsen after the fog appears. The overall air quality index (AQI) in Delhi today (October 19) is recorded at 274. Notably, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Toxic foam covers Yamuna

Earlier today, toxic white foam covered the Yamuna River in the Kalindi Kuj area, emphasising the impact of polluted air on rivers. The thick layer of white froth, experts say, poses health hazards for people, especially as the festive season of Diwali and Chhath Puja approaches. Videos circulating on social media show vast sections of the river frothing, resembling clouds over the water, which gradually dissipated later in the day.

Gopal Rai slams BJP

Meanwhile, Delhi minister Gopal Rai hit the BJP for not taking adequate steps to resolve the air pollution on Saturday. On the deteriorating Air Quality Index in the National Capital, Rai said that collective efforts are required to tackle the crisis.

"All the governments of the BJP are sleeping. The pollution is increasing and the BJP is not ready to do anything. There is a BJP government in UP, Haryana and Rajasthan, they are sleeping and are inactive. There is the BJP in the centre, they are sleeping... No one is questioning them and on the other hand, the BJP leaders are into gimmicks... Pollution is a serious problem. All of us have to work together in cooperation...," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Delhi AQI soars to 274, froth covers Yamuna River ahead of Diwali, Chhath Puja | VIDEO