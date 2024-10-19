Delhi AQI soars to 274, froth covers Yamuna River ahead of festivities | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Toxic foam floats on surface of polluted Yamuna river at Kalindi Kunj.

Delhi air quality: The Yamuna in Delhi was seen covered with a thick layer of white froth, with experts saying this poses health hazards for people, especially as the festive season approaches. Videos circulating on social media show vast sections of the river frothing, resembling clouds over the water, which gradually dissipated later in the day.

"Officials have already begun sprinkling defoamers to tackle the issue and the government is actively taking steps to manage and resolve the situation," the party said in a statement.

The overall air quality index (AQI) in Delhi today (October 19) is recorded at 274. As winter approaches, Delhiites experienced chilly winds today (October 19) morning, with the city's air quality remaining in the poor category. The weather department has forecast a clear sky on Saturday.

Here is the list of area-wise figures within Delhi-NCR:

Anand Vihar- 334

Bawana- 366

Dwarka- 343

Jahangirpuri- 353

Mundka- 372

Noida- 226

Faridabad- 209

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius respectively. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Pollution in Yamuna river is serious concern

Bhim Singh Rawat, associate coordinator of the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People (SANDRP), told media that normally, the upper segment of the Yamuna experiences significant flood spells, but this year, there was no such spell during the just-concluded southwest monsoon.

"This is unusual as the river generally witnesses at least a couple of low or medium flood spells in this segment every year," Rawat said.

He highlighted that the pollution in the river is a serious concern affecting human health and wildlife. While the river has some natural cleansing ability, the pollution levels are alarming, Rawat said, adding that the white froth that was seen during monsoon this year becomes more noticeable during festival times.

The AAP said government engineers have been assigned to oversee the operations at the Okhla and Agra Canal barrages.

"Monitoring the timings of the barrage gates' opening and providing regular updates to higher authorities," it said.

The engineers have been tasked with uploading photos of the Yamuna downstream at Kalindi Kunj every two hours to ensure continuous observation, it added. Experts have urged the government to address the pollution levels in the river, especially as major festivals like Chhath Puja are approaching.

The pungent foam contains high levels of ammonia and phosphates, posing serious health risks, including respiratory and skin problems, according to environmental experts. This kind of foam formation is common when fats from decaying plants and pollutants mix with the water, but its presence during monsoon is surprising, said another expert, attributing the frothing to the absence of flood spells that typically wash away pollutants.

