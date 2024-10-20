Delhi CM Atishi, Environment Minister Gopal Rai inspect Anand Vihar hotspot after AQI rises to severe category

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Delhi CM Atishi and Environment Minister Gopal Rai visited Anand Vihar amid rise in air pollution

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Environment Minister Gopal Rai inspected the Anand Vihar hotspot area after AQI (Air Quality Index) recorded at 445, the 'Severe' category as per the Central Pollution Control Board on Sunday morning.

Atishi said, "Anti-pollution measures are being strictly deployed in Delhi. We have formed 99 teams who are carrying out dust control measures across Delhi."

The government has started the process of deploying more than 325 smog guns, she said adding PWD and MCD have deployed all their resources to combat pollution in Delhi.

"Anand Vihar, being on the border of Delhi and UP, is one such hotspot where the AQI is the highest. I and Environment Minister Gopal Rai have personally visited the area to oversee all the pollution control measures," the CM said.

All roads in the area have been repaired to avoid any kind of dust and encroachment removal drives have been carried out in congestion points, she added.

"We will talk to the UP government as well. The major cause of pollution in Anand Vihar is the buses coming from UP," Atishi said.

A layer of fog engulfs parts of Delhi

A layer of fog engulfed several parts of the national capital. Nehru Park and surrounding areas saw the AQI 254, categorised as 'Poor'. "The weather is cold in Delhi and pollution has increased... People should wear masks as the pollution has increased in Delhi," a resident said.

Delhi Overall Air Qulity Index (AQI) 265

Alipur 306

Anand Vihar 445

Dwarka 304

Jahangirpuri 350

Mundka 330

Rohini 322

Shadipur 307

Wazirpur 370

Noida 202

Gurugram 209

36% of Delhi-NCR families experiencing pollution-related ailments: Survey

Amid deteriorating air quality, 36 per cent of the families in Delhi-NCR have one or more members experiencing pollution-related ailments like sore throat, cough, and breathing difficulty, a survey revealed.

With over 21,000 responses from the residents of Delhi-NCR, the survey -- conducted by digital platform LocalCircles -- has revealed the impacts of air pollution on the people of the national capital region.

The findings show that 36 per cent of families have one or more members experiencing sore throat, cough, and breathing difficulty due to pollution and 27 per cent of the families have one or more members with a runny nose and congestion.

Twenty-seven per cent of respondents said they were not facing any health issues related to the poor air quality, according to the survey.

(With Agencies inputs)

