Delhi weather: Yellow alert issued for several regions as bone-chilling cold wave grips national capital

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The national capital continues to reel under severe cold waves.

As the bone-chilling cold wave continued to sweep several regions of North India, Delhi experienced its coldest day this winter on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature dropping to 5.3°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted yet another cold day in the national capital, as Delhi residents woke up to chilly temperatures around 8 degrees on Wednesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 15 degrees Celsius and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Yellow alert in certain parts of Delhi

The intense daytime cold was uniformly experienced across Delhi and its neighbouring cities, with 'severe cold day' to 'cold day' conditions recorded at all 10 operational city stations. This weather pattern extended to Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, and Noida as well. Meanwhile, the Meteorological office has also issued a yellow alert for cold day conditions in certain parts of the national capital, coupled with moderate to shallow fog expected on Wednesday morning.

Night shelters for homeless people

In Delhi, homeless people were seen huddling in government-run night shelters. The night shelters in the city are aimed at providing a refuge to homeless people, who live on the streets and have nowhere else to go in the cold. The shelters offer blankets, beds, hot water, and food to those seeking shelter.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, a caretaker from one such night shelter home in Anand Vihar said that not only do these homes provide sanctuary to the people, amid the biting cold outside, but they also have a rescue team that brings people lying on roadsides to the shelter. "I work as a caretaker at the Anand Vihar night shelter. Here, we provide refuge to the homeless. We provide blankets, mattresses, beds, and food to people seeking refuge here. Our seniors bring them here. Our rescue team brings people found lying on the roads in the bitter cold," he added.

ALSO READ: Delhi-bound trains face delays as IMD predicts continued severe cold conditions