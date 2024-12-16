Cold wave continues to sweep Delhi, AQI in very poor category | Check IMD's forecast

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A thick layer of fog envelopes Delhi on Sunday morning

Delhi weather update: Cold weather conditions persisted in Delhi on Monday with the mercury remaining at 5 degrees Celsius in the national capital. Delhi's minimum temperature dropped to 4.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 3.1 notches below normal.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature will be 5 degrees Celsius on Monday, while the maximum 23 degrees Celsius.

The capital recorded a maximum temperature of 23.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 0.2 notches below normal, the IMD said. The weather department has forecast moderate fog in Delhi on Monday.

In neighbouring Haryana, Hisar shivered at 1.7 degrees Celsius and Narnaul recorded a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius. Bhiwani recorded a low of 4 degrees Celsius, Gurugram 5.6 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 5.2 degrees Celsius and Ambala 5.7 degrees Celsius.

The weather office said that Chandigarh, the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius.

The local meteorological office has issued a 'yellow' warning for cold wave at isolated places in the lower hills and plains till Thursday and predicted dry weather in the state over the next seven days.

Delhi's air quality deteriorates, AQI crosses 300

Delhi's air quality took a downturn on Monday, plunging again into the 'very poor' category with an AQI reading of 353 in West Delhi's Pusa after having improved to the 'moderate' level at the start of December.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies AQI between 0 and 50 as "good", between 51 and 100 as "satisfactory", between 101 and 200 as "moderate", between 201 and 300 as "poor", between 301 and 400 as "very poor", and above 400 as "severe".

