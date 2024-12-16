Protest erupts after students faint due to gas leak in coaching centre in Jaipur, SDM assures investigation

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Students protest outside coaching centre in Jaipur

Several students of a private coaching centre in Jaipur staged a protest demanding the institute be sealed and proper investigation after some other students fainted on Sunday. The protested asserted that they would not leave the premises till the institute was sealed.

Notably, 10 students of the institute situated in Mahesh Nagar area, fainted due to a suspected gas leak from a drain on Sunday evening, police said. The affected students were taken to the emergency ward of the Somani Hospital.

The students complained of difficulty in breathing and severe headache before they were rushed to the hospital, they said. The officials later said that the condition of all the students was stable and the students were doing fine.

What did district administration say?

Meanwhile, Sub Divisional Magistrate Rajesh Jakhar confirmed that some girls had fainted and were immediately sent to the hospital for a check-up. He also assured that he would convey the demands of the protesting students to senior officials.

Jakhar said, "There is this Utkarsh coaching centre here, some girls fainted - they were sent to hospital for a checkup. Our ADM (Assistant District Magistrate) madam is also at the hospital. Students are protesting here, and I have spoken to them, and we will convey their demand to senior officials."

Jaipur MP Manju Sharma also visited the site. Sharma said that around 4-5 students fainted due to some 'gas' related issue in the coaching centre and the students are fine now. She said, "There were classes going on in Utkarsh classes, and then there was a gas issue, the students inhaled some gas, so around 5 students fainted, now all of them are fine," Sharma told ANI. "I talked to the doctor, they said there has been an improvement, I talked to the girls too. There is a lot of improvement and no complications."

She also assured that the incident will be probed and it will be ensured that such incidents doesn't happen again. "We will talk about it, and to make sure this incident doesn't happen again we will see the arrangements for it. We have already formed a committee to investigate the matter, and whoever is responsible will be definitely punished for it," the BJP leader added. She further said that the police have been investigating the matter and the situation was being monitored.

(With inputs from agencies)