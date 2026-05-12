Delhi weather update today: IMD predicts thunderstorm, rain for city, issues yellow alert

New Delhi:

People in Delhi will get respite from scorching heat as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorm accompanied by light rain on Tuesday at various places in the city which witnessed a warm morning. A 'yellow' alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for New Delhi, Central Delhi, South Delhi, Southwest Delhi, West Delhi, Northwest Delhi, East Delhi and Southeast Delhi districts.

IMD predicts thunderstorms, lightning for Delhi

The IMD said thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph are likely in the next few hours, with wind speeds expected to touch up to 60 kmph at times.

A yellow alert signifies "be updated" and advises residents to remain aware of changing weather conditions. Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 27.6 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees above the season's normal.

Lodi Road logged 26.4 degrees Celsius

Lodi Road logged a minimum temperature of 26.4 degrees Celsius, 2.4 degrees above normal, while Ayanagar recorded 26.7 degrees Celsius, 1.8 degrees above normal. Ridge registered a minimum temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degrees below normal, while Palam recorded 25.5 degrees Celsius, 0.8 degrees below normal.

The maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius. On the air quality front, Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 157 at 9 am, placing it in the "moderate" category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). As per CPCB standards, an AQI of 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor", and 401-500 "severe".

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Delhi weather update: IMD predicts rain and thunderstorms from Monday, issues yellow alert