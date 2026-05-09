Delhi weather update: IMD predicts rain and thunderstorms from Monday, issues yellow alert

New Delhi:

Amid scorching heat, the national capital is going to witness great relief from soaring temperature as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Monday and Tuesday, and predicted possible rain and thunderstorms for two days.

Safdarjung records 36.9 degrees Celsius

Safdarjung, representative of the city's weather, recorded a maximum temperature of 36.9 degrees Celsius, which is 0.5 degrees higher than the previous day and 2.4 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature was 23.8 degrees Celsius, marking a 1.2-degree increase from Friday, but still 1.3 degrees below normal. Similar increases were noted at other weather stations across the city.

Palam recorded a maximum temperature of 35.5 degrees, 1.1 degree more than Friday, and a minimum of 23.4 degree Celsius, 2.7 degree more than a day before; Lodhi Road recorded a maximum of 35.8 degrees, a 1.6 degree rise from a day before and a minimum of 23.2 degrees Celsius, 1.8 degree more than Friday; Ridge recorded a minimum of 21.5 degrees and Ayanagar recorded 23.4 degrees, respectively 1.5 degrees and 2 degrees more than a day before.

IMD issues yellow alert for Monday, Tuesday

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Monday and Tuesday. "A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from Sunday. In Delhi, very light to light rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of speed 30-40 kmph, even gusting to 50 kmph, is expected on Monday and Tuesday," an IMD official said.

Maximum temperature expected to be 37-39 degrees Celsius

The maximum temperature, according to IMD forecast, is expected to be around 37-39 degrees Celsius by Monday, and the minimum temperature is expected to be around 25-27 degrees Celsius.The air quality of the city, meanwhile, was in the moderate category, and the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was clocked at 116 (moderate) at 4 pm on Saturday, as compared to the 24-hour average AQI of 100 (satisfactory) recorded at the same time on Friday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to CPCB standards, an AQI of 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'. The Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) for Delhi has forecast the AQI to remain in the moderate category for the next few days.

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