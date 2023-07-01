Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Delhi weather update: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in national capital

Delhi weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain in the national capital today (July 1), while the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.4 degrees Celsius- three notches below the season's average.

The weatherman has also predicted a generally cloudy sky for the day and said the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius- two notches less than Friday. The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday morning also stood at 3 per cent less than the previous day's 89 per cent.

Numerous areas in Delhi-NCR on Friday witnessed heavy rain leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls, affecting normal life. Meanwhile, the IMD has said that conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into the remaining parts of the country (Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab) during the next two days.

As per the IMD's seven-day forecast, the maximum temperature is forecasted to be above 33 degree Celsius and below 37, and minimum is predicted to be below 28 degrees and above 24.

The Department has also predicted light rain, moderate rain, rain and even thundershowers for the next few days.

On Saturday, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category with a reading of 65 at 10:00 am., according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

In the wake of the impact of the rain, the IMD has suggested to follow any traffic advisories that are issued in this regard, avoid staying in vulnerable structures, remaining indoors and avoiding travel, if possible.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe.'

(With agencies inputs)

