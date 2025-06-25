Delhi weather update: IMD issues yellow alert amid forecast of rain, gusty winds Delhi weather update: Delhi registered a maximum temperature of 34.9°C on Wednesday, marking a dip of 2.3 degrees below the seasonal norm, while the minimum temperature rose slightly above average at 29.6°C—1.7 degrees higher than usual.

New Delhi:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Delhi on Wednesday (June 25), warning residents of light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds across various parts of the national capital and adjoining areas.

Rain, winds, and thunderstorms are expected

According to the IMD, several locations in Delhi- including Safdarjung, Lodi Road, Vasant Vihar, RK Puram, Defence Colony, Vasant Kunj, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, Mehrauli, Tughlakabad, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Aya Nagar, and Deramandi- are likely to witness rainfall accompanied by winds gusting between 30 to 40 km/h. Isolated thunderstorms and lightning may also occur in parts of the National Capital Region (NCR).

Temperature and humidity levels

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 34.9°C, which is 2.3 degrees below the seasonal average, while the minimum temperature stood at 29.6°C—1.7 degrees above normal. Humidity levels remained high, fluctuating from 88% in the morning to 74% by the evening, IMD reported.

Forecast for Thursday: Cloudy with moderate rain

The weather department has predicted generally cloudy skies for Thursday, along with moderate rainfall. Minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 27°C and 34°C, respectively.

Air quality remains in ‘moderate’ category

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remained in the “moderate” category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 132 as of 4 PM, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The AQI scale categorises air quality from “good” (0–50) to “severe” (401–500), with the “moderate” range spanning 101 to 200.