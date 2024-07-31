UPSC students death: Atishi visits protesting site, says, 'Delhi government to bring law to...'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi minister Atishi speaks with students protesting over the death of three civil services aspirants due to drowning at a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar area.

UPSC students death: Delhi Cabinet ministers today (July 31) met civil services aspirants in the national capital to discuss their grievances in the aftermath of the Old Rajinder Nagar coaching centre flooding incident, which claimed the lives of three students on July 27.

AAP leader Atishi and Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi met students protesting over the tragic deaths of three UPSC aspirants due to waterlogging in the basement of a coaching institute on Saturday.

Meeting at Delhi Secretariat

Education Minister of Delhi Atishi, Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, Development Minister Gopal Rai and Mayor Shelly Oberoi interacted with the students at the Delhi Secretariat.

"We met representatives from various coaching hubs like Old Rajinder Nagar, Nehru Vihar. Students put forth their concerns and feedback regarding high fees, lack of infrastructure at coaching centres. They also shared concerns about how exploitation is happening in the form of high rent and high brokerage charges," Atishi told media.

The minister said the students also highlighted the lack of facilities for food and she added that these grievances will be included in the regulation to be framed by the government.

Meeting with UPSC aspirants

Atishi said, "We met a lot of aspirants in the Delhi Secretariat. They called us here and asked us to meet the students. The law that the Delhi Government is going to bring, we have come here to talk about it with the UPSC aspirants. We have come here to talk about the demands of the students."

Delhi govt to bring law to regulate coaching centres

Earlier in the day, Atishi had announced that the Delhi government will bring a law to regulate coaching centres in the national capital.

"We have assured the UPSC aspirants that their grievances will be included. Students are key stakeholders and they will be part of the committee formed to frame the guidelines," she said.

