Delhi coaching deaths horror: Bail of basement owners, Force Gurkha car driver rejected

Delhi coaching deaths horror: Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Wednesday rejected the bail of basement owners Parvinder Singh, Sarvjit Singh, Harvinder Singh and Tejender Singh who have been accused in UPSC aspirants death case who drowned in the basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar. The bail of Force Gurkha car owner Manoj Kathuria was also rejected. Kathuria, a businessman, drove his SUV through the flooded street in Old Rajinder Nagar, causing the water to swell, breach the gates of the coaching centre building and inundate the basement, according to police. He is among the seven people arrested so far in the case.

The counsel for the four co-owners of the coaching centre's basement told the court that leasing out a building does not fix any liability for the alleged criminal offences, including causing death by negligence and culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Meanwhile, Delhi High Court on Wednesday pulled up authorities over the deaths of three UPSC aspirants saying such tragedies are bound to happen when there is no collection of taxes due to a "freebies culture". The high court hinted at asking a central agency to probe the incident and directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) commissioner, deputy commissioner of police concerned and the investigating officer of the case to appear before it on Friday. "Have they lost it? What is Delhi Police doing? What are its officials doing? This is a cover up or what? Has some official been held accountable for the incident till now? We are telling you, once the responsibility is fixed on officials, no such incident will ever happen in future," the bench said.

It also directed the authorities to remove all encroachments on drains in the Rajinder Nagar area by Friday.