Delhi: Two caught on camera robbing and assaulting man in Seelampur area, held | VIDEO

Delhi news: Delhi Police on Thursday (April 27) arrested two persons, who were accused of assaulting and robbing in broad daylight in Seelampur, adding that the incident was caught on a security camera installed nearby. After examining the CCTV footage, both the accused- Nazim (23) and Sharafat (24)- were arrested within hours of the crime, Delhi Police said in a statement.

Further, according to the police, the duo assaulted and robbed Ravinder Singh (18) near G-Block Seelampur.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused at Seelampur police station."Nazim has a criminal record and had been arrested previously on charges of robbery and theft," the Delhi Police informed further.

An investigation is underway and further details are awaited.

(With ANI inputs)

