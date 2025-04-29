Delhi traffic advisory issued ahead of IPL match between Delhi Capitals, KKR today | Check restrictions According to the advisory, commuters have been urged to steer clear of roads surrounding the stadium during peak match hours. The traffic is likely to be affected on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, and the Ring Road near Rajghat between 5:00 pm and 11:30 pm.

New Delhi:

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory and imposed restrictions ahead of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. With a massive crowd expected to gather at the stadium, authorities have imposed traffic restrictions to ensure smooth movement and safety.

According to the advisory, commuters have been urged to steer clear of roads surrounding the stadium during peak match hours. The traffic is likely to be affected on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, and the Ring Road near Rajghat between 5:00 pm and 11:30 pm. The Delhi Traffic Police has requested the commuters to plan their travel accordingly and consider alternate routes to avoid inconvenience.

Traffic diversion/Restrictions:

Diversions on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg: Delhi Gate to Ramcharan Aggarwal Chowk

Diversions on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg: Rajghat to Delhi Gate up to Kamla Market roundabout

Asaf Ali Road: Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate

Meanwhile, no heavy vehicles and buses will be allowed on the following stretches:

From Daryaganj to Bahadurshsh Zafar Marg

From Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Alo Road

As per the advisory, only vehicles with valid passes will be allowed to park in the designated areas near the stadium. Spectators have also been urged to use public transport, especially the Delhi Metro, for ease of access.

The nearest metro stations to the stadium are Delhi Gate (gate number four) and ITO (gate number three and four), both on the Violet Line, the traffic police said.

IPL 2025: DC Vs KKR today

Delhi Capitals are set to lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025 on Tuesday. The 48th match of this season will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium at 7:30 pm. DC, captained by Axar Patel, have won 6 out of their 9 matches. They are at number 4 on the points table. Meanwhile, KKR, led by Ajinkya Rahane, are sitting at number 7 on the points table. The Knight Riders have secured only 3 wins in 9 matches so far, while one of their matches was abandoned due to rain.

