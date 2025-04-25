Delhi's five busiest intersections to redesigned by PWD to ease traffic snarls, ensure safety The ITO crossing, Mukarba Chowk, Metcalfe House, Kingsway Camp, and a critical point on Ring Road have been identified for restructuring.

New Delhi:

Concerned about persistent traffic jams and frequent accidents at five major intersections in the national capital, the Public Works Department (PWD) has decided to identify underlying design and engineering flaws and implement long-term solutions.

PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said that a consulting firm, which had previously worked with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), conducted an analysis of 896 intersections—both major and minor—across Delhi in 2023. This firm is set to present its proposed design and engineering interventions on Friday, aimed at improving traffic movement and enhancing safety for both motorists and pedestrians, Times of India reported.

The five key intersections identified for immediate attention include the ITO crossing, Mukarba Chowk, Metcalfe House, Kingsway Camp, and a critical point on Ring Road.

Verma noted that despite a detailed assessment of engineering and traffic-related problems at nearly 900 junctions by the consulting agency over two years ago, no concrete steps were taken to resolve them. “We have now decided to tackle these traffic black spots individually and implement the necessary design modifications. Our goal is not only to ease congestion but also to improve road safety and save lives,” he said.

The selected intersections are among the most congested in Delhi. Verma highlighted that this redesign initiative is part of a broader government plan to overhaul the city’s traffic infrastructure.

The ITO junction has long been under government consideration, with several consultants over the years recommending measures such as a flyover or an underpass to streamline traffic. Verma also confirmed the construction of a new flyover at the Metcalfe House intersection near Civil Lines trauma centre and the DRDO office, where Outer Ring Road and Hegdewar Road intersect, with an estimated budget of Rs 183 crore.

Despite the construction of a cloverleaf grade separator at Mukarba Chowk ahead of the 2010 Commonwealth Games, the intersection remains heavily congested and accident-prone. Three underpasses have since been built to improve movement: one for pedestrians and non-motorised vehicles near Haiderpur-Badli metro station, another for motorists travelling between Badli and Shalimar Bagh, and a third for heavy vehicles moving from Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar to Azadpur.

Additionally, Verma said that two more expert consulting firms have been engaged to examine the Mukarba Chowk intersection and Andheria Mor to propose effective decongestion strategies.

A senior PWD official added that the comprehensive intersection survey was conducted using traffic simulations and that design recommendations can be adjusted based on current traffic patterns.