Delhi's air quality depletes to 'poor' category, AQI predicted to worsen in coming days Delhi is set to face its first wave of "poor" air quality this season, with pollution levels expected to worsen by midweek. The city has enjoyed a four-month period of relatively clean air.

New Delhi:

Delhi is bracing for a significant decline in air quality, with pollution levels expected to worsen through midweek, according to the Centre's Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS). This marks the first "poor" air quality forecast of the season, ending a four-month streak of satisfactory air quality. On Monday afternoon, Delhi’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) hit 189, falling into the "moderate" range. This is a notable increase from Sunday’s AQI of 167, signaling a deterioration in air quality.

Poor AQI expected through October 16

EWS forecasts indicate that air quality will likely remain in the "poor" category from October 14 to October 16. The AQI is expected to slip further into the "very poor" category in the days to follow, similar to what was observed in mid-June.

Pollution hotspots across the city

By 4 pm on Monday, three of Delhi’s monitoring stations, Anand Vihar, North Campus, and Okhla – had recorded AQI values in the "very poor" category. Meanwhile, areas like Mathura Road and Patparganj showed "poor" air quality. After a period of relatively clean air over the past four months, the return of stubble burning, cooler temperatures, and festive emissions has marked the start of the city's annual smog season. Experts warn that pollution levels will continue to rise until the winds pick up again.

Calm winds, lower wind speeds, and seasonal transitions are contributing to the trapping of pollutants. The wind speed on Monday remained low, which compounded the issue by keeping pollution suspended in the air.

Although stubble burning typically worsens pollution levels in Delhi, its contribution to the city's PM 2.5 concentration was still minimal as of Monday. The Decision Support System (DSS) model calculated stubble burning’s share at just 0.62%, up from 0.24% the day before. Transport emissions remain the highest contributor, accounting for nearly 20% of Delhi's PM2.5 levels.

Delhi weather condition

Delhi's weather on Monday showed a maximum temperature of 32.6°C, one degree higher than the previous day. The city is expected to experience clear skies with temperatures touching 34°C by Wednesday.