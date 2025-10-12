Delhi's air quality nears 'poor' as winter chill settles in As Delhi begins to experience the first cool breaths of winter, the city is also facing an alarming spike in air pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) on Saturday reached 199, just shy of the 'poor' category, signaling a seasonal surge in pollution.

Delhi’s air quality is rapidly deteriorating, as the city braces for its first taste of winter. On Saturday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) touched 199, placing it dangerously close to the 'poor' category. While the capital is finally experiencing cooler weather, with a minimum temperature of 19.4°C and a maximum of 30.3°C, the rising pollution levels are a cause for concern.

At 4 PM, the AQI stood at 199, falling in the ‘moderate’ category. However, with any AQI value exceeding 200 falling under the 'poor' category, the situation is already troubling. For context, Delhi last recorded a 'poor' AQI back in June, before the monsoon brought temporary relief.

Pollution peaks: Transport and stubble burning to blame

According to data from the Decision Support System (DSS), the transport sector remains the largest contributor to the city’s pollution, accounting for nearly 18% of total emissions.

This is compounded by satellite data showing stubble burning incidents in neighboring states. Punjab reported 14 incidents, Haryana one, and Uttar Pradesh-NCR registered 42 such events on Saturday. These activities add to the already heavy air pollution, pushing the city closer to dangerous levels.

What to expect?

Despite the clear skies and dry weather forecasted for Sunday, the pollution problem remains unresolved. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Delhi will continue to enjoy mild, pleasant mornings and breezy evenings.

Maximum temperatures will range between 30°C and 33°C, with lows between 19°C and 21°C. However, the respite from humidity and the cool weather cannot hide the looming air quality issues.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), any AQI between 201 and 300 is categorized as 'poor,' and anything beyond that can be classified as ‘very poor’ to ‘severe.’ With stubble burning incidents on the rise and pollution from vehicles remaining unchecked, experts predict that Delhi may soon enter the 'poor' zone, with its AQI breaching the 200 mark. While the IMD assures Delhiites of a pleasant and chilly evening, the pollution problem will likely intensify as the cold settles in.