IMD weather forecast: Chill grips North India; rain alert in many states IMD forecasts a drop in temperatures across the country from October 15, while southern states brace for heavy rain over the next five days.

New Delhi:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that the southwest monsoon is likely to retreat from major parts of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana, West Bengal, and Sikkim over the next 2–3 days.

South India on alert for heavy rainfall

While most of the country prepares for cooler, dry weather, southern states are in for a soaking week.

Tamil Nadu, Kerala (Oct 12–17): Light to moderate rain with heavy downpours in some areas.

South Interior Karnataka (Oct 12–15) and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema (Oct 11–14): Rain with thunderstorms and strong winds.

Lakshadweep (Oct 12): Moderate to heavy rain likely.

IMD has warned of thunderstorms with lightning in Odisha from October 11 to 13.

On October 12, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura may receive rain with lightning activity. However, these will be isolated and not widespread.

Delhi-NCR and North India witness temperature dip

Cooler winds have started blowing across Delhi NCR, with day temperatures dropping to 30–31°C and nights getting cooler at 18–19°C in areas like Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurgaon.