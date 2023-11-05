Stage 4 of GRAP activated in Delhi-NCR as air quality deteriorates further

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Commuters on a road shrouded in smog amid hazy weather conditions, in New Delhi.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has made the decision to implement Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the entire National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect. This decision comes in addition to all actions already outlined under Stages I, II, and III of the plan. The primary objective of this move is to prevent any further deterioration of air quality in the NCR, as reported by the news agency ANI.

Entry of polluting trucks and commercial vehicles banned

Air quality concerns in the Delhi-NCR region have prompted the Indian government to impose strict measures, marking the final Stage IV of the air pollution control plan. These measures include a ban on construction work related to linear public projects in the region and restrictions on the entry of polluting trucks and commercial four-wheelers into the capital. Normally, Stage IV is activated at least three days before the Air Quality Index surpasses the 450 mark in Delhi. However, this time, the implementation is reactive due to the worsening air quality.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), a statutory body responsible for devising strategies to combat pollution in the region, has instructed Delhi and the surrounding states to enforce a series of emergency measures. This includes directing 50% of government and private office employees to work from home.

Under Stage IV, only CNG, electric, and BS VI-compliant vehicles from other states are allowed to enter Delhi, with exceptions for those engaged in essential services. Medium and heavy goods vehicles not involved in essential services are entirely banned in the capital, as per the latest CAQM order.

Earlier, on Thursday, the pollution control body had already imposed a ban on non-essential construction work and specified categories of polluting vehicles. Additionally, the Delhi government has temporarily closed all primary schools for two days to protect young children from the health-threatening pollution.

It's important to note that the air quality crisis extends beyond Delhi, affecting several cities in neighboring states, including Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, all grappling with hazardous air conditions.