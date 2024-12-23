Delhi Police to train school teachers, staff to deal with bomb threats amid rise in such cases

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rising bomb threats in schools.

In response to the recurring issue of hoax bomb threats causing alarm in schools, Delhi Police has announced plans to train teachers and school staff in crisis management. As per an official, a seminar will be organised in collaboration with the Education Department, targeting teachers from both government and private schools. The initiative aims to equip educators with the necessary skills to address such threats effectively and ensure the safety of students and staff, the official added.

"We will teach how to stay calm, react and coordinate with police during a bomb threat in schools," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam. He said the training session will also spread awareness about cybercrimes. Multiple schools in Delhi have received hoax bomb threats in the last 10 days. The threats disrupted classes and triggered multi-agency search operations.

Students behind bomb threat to 3 schools

Recently, three schools hit by bomb threat emails turned out to be victims of their own students, the Delhi police said. One of the several schools that received bomb threats was Venkateshwar Global School, which received a threatening email a day after a mysterious blast occurred at the Rohini Prashant Vihar PVR Multiplex on November 28.

A police officer said the email was sent by two siblings enrolled in the school because they wanted the exams to be postponed. During counselling, both students revealed that they had got the idea from previous incidents of bomb threats being made to schools, the officer said.

According to another police officer, two more schools located in Rohini and Paschim Vihar were sent threatening emails by their students. The reason was the same – the students wanted schools to be shut. In both matters, the students were allowed to go after counselling and warning their parents. Bomb threats have sent more than 100 Delhi schools into chaos over the past 11 days.

