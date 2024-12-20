After Delhi's DPS, Noida's school gets bomb threat, investigation underway

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative image

The series of bomb threats targeting schools in the Delhi-NCR region continued unabated on Friday, with two prominent institutions, DPS Dwarka in Delhi and Lotus Valley School in Noida’s Sector 126, receiving similar threats. The threat to Lotus Valley School was sent via email, leading to immediate panic within the school premises. As soon as the threat was received, the Noida police were alerted by the school authority.

Numerous police teams were rushed to the site. The whole area was cordoned off and the school was evacuated. Every student was sent home for precautionary measures until the investigation by the authorities was initiated.

This is among the six threats reported in a span of only two weeks, taking into account prior threats to schools in Delhi. It has attracted serious concern about the safety and security of all educational institutions in the region.

The authorities assured that investigations are on and ensured that safety measures will be there for students and school staff in all the schools in the region. However, the increasing number of such occurrences did ring an alarm bell to many parents and the general public, who are now calling for more measures to counter such threats.