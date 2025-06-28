Delhi-NCR likely to receive heavy rainfall, thunderstorm today, IMD issues yellow alert | Check forecast Weather today: The east-west trough is expected to move northward, and the anticyclonic circulation is likely to weaken, which could allow the monsoon to advance into Delhi and surrounding areas in the next three to four days.

New Delhi:

After a hot and humid Friday with no sign of monsoon showers, Delhi may finally see some relief this weekend. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Saturday, forecasting heavy rain and thunderstorms in the national capital.

While the long-awaited southwest monsoon has been delayed this year, the IMD says atmospheric conditions are expected to shift in the coming days, potentially clearing the way for monsoonal activity.

Delayed Monsoon Arrival

The monsoon typically reaches Delhi between June 27 and 30, with last year’s arrival on June 28. However, this year, persistent anticyclonic circulation and upper-level ridges over the region have hindered monsoon progression. Although the city saw cloudy skies and sporadic light rain over the past few days, mid- and upper-level wind patterns have not been conducive to full-scale monsoon advancement.

The IMD attributes the delay to a combination of east-west seasonal troughs and southeasterly winds, which caused localised cloud formation but did not support widespread rainfall.

Change in Weather Pattern Expected

Relief may be in sight, as weather models indicate a shift. The east-west trough is expected to move northward, and the anticyclonic circulation is likely to weaken, which could allow the monsoon to advance into Delhi and surrounding areas in the next three to four days.

Air Quality and Advisory

Meanwhile, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category at 76, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The IMD has advised residents to stay alert for possible thunderstorms and moderate rain on Saturday and urged caution while commuting.

With the monsoon potentially around the corner, Delhiites are keeping a close watch on the skies, hoping for a break from the oppressive heat and humidity.