'Eardrums on verge of rupture': Father reveals 3-year-old son's horror at Delhi school, govt initiates action

New Delhi:

The Delhi government will take strict action against school where 3-year-old boy was assaulted and abused. On the directions of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the District Magistrate has initiated proceedings to seal the premises of the school. Police investigation is underway, CMO Delhi notified in a post on X.

According to Education Minister Ashish Sood, Beacon Public School, Maujpur is an unrecognised institution, if any violation, irregularity, or non-compliance with the prescribed norms is established, strict action will be taken under the applicable provisions of the RTE Act and other relevant laws.

"The Delhi Government will not compromise on the safety, security, and well-being of our children. No school or institution will be permitted to operate in violation of the law or prescribed norms. Any violation found during the inquiry will invite firm and decisive action," the minister said in a post on X.

The entire matter came to light when the 3-year-old boy complained of ear pain to his parents. The parents then took the child to a doctor, who told them that both of his eardrums were swollen and damaged due to physical abuse.

According to Navneet Chaudhary, father of 3-year-old boy, after returning home from school on August 18, my son started vomiting and felt dizzy. We immediately took him to a paediatrician, who noticed that his eyes were swollen and told us to consult with ENT. "The ENT who examined him told us that the eardrums in both ears were swollen and on the verge of rupturing. He said the condition was critical… Then my wife went to the school and spoke to them and asked if they hit the child," he told ANI.

When we informed the matter to school management and principal, the principal denied and behaved rudely. "We watched the CCTV footage, he was kept tied up and subjected to continuous torture, constantly beaten, kicked, and having his ears pulled violently," the father said.

In his complaint, the father also alleged the boy was sexually assaulted. The child is now struggling to pass stool and urine and has become so traumatised that he is afraid even of medical procedures, the family claimed.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has arrested the school attendant for allegedly abusing 3-year-old boy. A case was registered under the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act and POCSO Act.

-With PTI and ANI Inputs.

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