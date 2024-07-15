Delhi Metro to conduct customer satisfaction survey on its services and other facilities from today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The DMRC to conduct a month-long online survey from July 15 to August 14.

The Delhi Metro is set to launch its tenth customer satisfaction survey, starting on Monday, to gather feedback from commuters regarding its services and the various facilities available at metro stations. According to an official statement from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), this month-long online survey will run from July 15 to August 14. During this period, detailed feedback will be collected from participating commuters through a comprehensive questionnaire.

What's the aim of the survey?

This survey aims to cover individual topics thoroughly, ensuring that the feedback obtained is extensive and informative. The DMRC's goal is to use the insights gathered to enhance the overall commuting experience and address any areas that may require improvement. The survey will also seek suggestions for improvements if any, it added. Commuters who wish to participate in the survey can visit DMRC's official website www.delhimetrorail.com and submit their inputs by clicking on the links mentioned on the home page. The survey, which is available in both English and Hindi, includes seven topics on which the feedback is sought, the statement said.

Commuters will have the opportunity to provide feedback on several critical aspects of metro operations, including availability and accessibility, customer facilities, information dissemination, service quality, customer services, facilities outside metro stations, security, and overall comfort, among others.

DMRC seeks commuter feedback for improvements

The DMRC emphasised that the purpose of conducting this survey is to gauge passengers' opinions on the services currently provided to them. By analyzing the results of the survey, the DMRC aims to assess the effectiveness of its services and identify areas for necessary improvements. This initiative is expected to help enhance various components of metro facilities and services, ensuring that the Delhi Metro continues to meet the needs and expectations of its users.

The comprehensive feedback collected is likely to play a crucial role in guiding the DMRC's efforts to improve the commuter experience, reinforcing its commitment to providing high-quality, efficient, and customer-focused transportation services.

