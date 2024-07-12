Delhi metro QR tickets now available via Amazon Pay: Here's how to book one

Follow us on Image Source : FILE DMRC

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Digital QR tickets can now be booked through Amazon Pay. With the rollout of this service, DMRC commuters will have an additional way to book their travel tickets. Several other apps such as Paytm and WhatsApp currently allow DMRC commuters to book their one-way QR-based tickets.

DMRC announced the initiative in partnership with Amazon Pay via a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). The platform joins the likes of WhatsApp, Paytm, DMRC Momentum 2.0, One Delhi, and Tummoc app. All these apps offer one-way tickets for the Delhi Metro.

Here’s how you can book your QR-based DMRC ticket using Amazon Pay

1. Install the Amazon app on your phone.

2. Log in to the app, and you will see the Amazon Pay section on the home page.

3. Tap on the Amazon Pay section to open a new tab.

4. In this tab, you will find the option for Delhi Metro QR Ticket.

5. Tap on the Delhi Metro QR Ticket option and then enter your starting and ending destinations for the ticket and make payment.

6. After this, you will receive a QR code, which you can show at the AFC gate to travel.

DMRC travel ticket via Amazon Pay

Please take note of the following information:

Passengers using Amazon Pay can only book one-way tickets. To return, passengers must book a new ticket by following the same process.

Delhi Metro allows a maximum of 6 tickets to be booked through Amazon Pay in a day from one account for the same origin and destination station.

A new ticket can only be booked after 1 hour from the previous booking via the app.

Tickets booked through Amazon Pay are only valid for travel on the same day. Advance booking is not allowed.

