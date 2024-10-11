Delhi Metro services affected on Yellow Line due to technical snag, DMRC responds

Follow us on Image Source : FILE An image of the Delhi Metro train.

Delhi Metro passengers faced serious difficulties due to a technical snag on the Yellow Line on Friday evening. According to officials, the issue caused a major disruption, with a large number of commuters stuck at Patel Chowk Metro Station. As the officials worked to resolve the problem, many passengers were forced to de-board the train and exit the station, leading to overcrowding.

The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to Millennium City Centre in Gurugram. The DMRC, on a social media post on X, said there was a delay in services from Rajiv Chowk to Kashmere Gate stations. There was normal service on all other lines, it added. Meanwhile, a man was found standing on a track around 6.30 pm at Tagore Garden Metro Station on Blue Line, due to which services were affected for 10 to 15 minutes, they said. The Blue Line connects Dwarka with Vaishali and Noida City Centre.

Services on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line affected

Notably, train services on the Yellow Line were affected briefly on Friday morning due to maintenance work at Vishwavidyalaya station, officials said. As part of planned maintenance activities at Vishwavidyalaya metro station on the Yellow Line, train services were briefly regulated in the early hours of Friday till 6.25 am, the officials said.

On Friday, the first train service from Vishwavidyalaya to Millennium City Centre started at 6:29 am instead of 6 am and at 6:40 am instead of 6 am from Kashmere Gate to Samaypur Badli, a senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said, as per news agency PTI.

