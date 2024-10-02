Wednesday, October 02, 2024
     
Delhi: Metro train services halted on Blue Line after drone spotted on tracks

Delhi news: According to the officials, train services were regulated from 2:50 pm to 3:29 pm and the drone was removed from the tracks.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: October 02, 2024 20:51 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) A Delhi Metro employee sweeps a platform of blue line services.

Delhi news: The train services were hit on Delhi Metro's Blue Line for over 30 minutes today (October 2) after a drone was spotted lying on the tracks between Uttam Nagar East and Uttam Nagar West metro stations, officials said.

During this period, train services were not available between Uttam Nagar East and Uttam Nagar West, they said.

Single-line train services were provided between Uttam Nagar East and Janakpuri West and between Uttam Nagar West and Dwarka. Train services were available on the rest of the sections of the Blue Line during this period in two loops, i.e., from Janakpuri West to Vaishali/NOIDA Electronic City and Dwarka to Dwarka Sec-21 sections, the officials said.

Normal services on the entire Blue Line from Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali resumed from 3:29 pm after security clearance, they added.

 
