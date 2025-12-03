Delhi MCD Sangam Vihar A by-election result LIVE: Congress's Suresh Choudhary wins municipal ward 163 The outcome is expected to reflect on the leadership of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. For both AAP and the Congress, the election presents a chance to recover lost political ground and demonstrate their relevance.

The counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by-elections has begun at 10 designated centres, marking an important political moment for the capital. Polling took place on November 30 for 12 wards, where fresh elections were needed after 11 councillors won seats in the Delhi Assembly and one was elected to Parliament.

This by-election is being viewed as a significant indicator of public mood, especially after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a major win in the Assembly elections earlier this year, pushing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) out of power.

The outcome is also expected to reflect on the leadership of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

For both AAP and the Congress, the vote presents a chance to recover lost political ground and demonstrate their relevance in the city’s civic affairs.

A total of 51 candidates are contesting, including 26 women.

Within the full 250-member composition of the MCD House, the BJP currently has 116 representatives, AAP has 99, the Indraprastha Vikas Party holds 15, and Congress is represented by 8 members.

Which are the 12 wards that witnessed polling

The seats where by-polls were held include Greater Kailash, Shalimar Bagh B, Ashok Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Chandni Mahal, Dichaon Kalan, Naraina, Sangam Vihar A, Dakshin Puri, Mundka, Vinod Nagar and Dwarka B.

Out of these 12 wards, nine were held by the BJP and the remaining three by AAP.

Sangam Vihar A is a key ward that saw a voter turnout of 44.4 per cent.

- Congress candidate Suresh Choudhary wins Sangam Vihar A (Ward Number 163) by defeating Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Subhrajeet Gautam

- Congress wins Sangam Vihar

- Congress candidate leads Sangam Vihar ward by 1,275 votes after 2 round